Logan Paul is only 24-years-old, but he’s already accomplished so much. Over 19 million people subscribe to the former Vine Star’s YouTube channel, onto which he once uploaded a video of him filming a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, earning him widespread derision. He was mocked late last year for an over-emphatic tweet when he talked about how 2019 will be all about his “GROWTH as a human being, how it will “be the most important year of my life,” and how he was ready to “get this fkn bread.” We’re halfway through 2019, and how is Paul’s bread-quest going? Well, he recently went on Fox Business and this is the new him.

Logan Paul was just on Fox Business and, well, it was something pic.twitter.com/MbCCoERNu3 — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 22, 2019

The video posted by Jordan Uhl is only a greatest hits montage of the interview, but here are some of his statements and claims:

“I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet,” he said, then clarified that he indeed meant running. He then upgraded himself, claiming, “I could be the quickest man on the planet.” He also said he’s “betting $100,000 that I’m the fastest man on the planet.

The host apparently called him “controversial.” “I do have to stop you right there,” said. “Just so you know, I am an ex-controversial YouTuber.”

“I’m everywhere and yet I’m nowhere, I’m like a ghost,” he asserted.

“I will say my expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever. I just sat with my financial manager and he told me that. I’m definitely going downhill from here,” he said, adding, “I’m terrified. I think it’s the beginning of the end.”

“I’m uncomfortable with myself.”

Oh, and there’s this: “I also have pink eye. It’s not contagious,” he revealed, then briefly paused to think, before clarifying to his host, “No, it is, there’s a two-week incubation period. I’m so sorry.”

Seems like it’s going well.