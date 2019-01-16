Getty Image

Actor Noah Centineo achieved legitimate internet boyfriend status last year when he starred in Netflix’s teen rom-com, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — which was so popular it’s even getting a sequel that will probably land sometime later in 2019. The 22-year-old did not win over many new fans after a recent tweet, however, which he deleted shortly after due to immediate backlash.

Back on New Year’s Eve, YouTube star Logan Paul tweeted a message summarizing 2018, the year he became universally reviled for mocking a suicide victim in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, and filming the incident for clicks.

“2018. you son of a bitch,” he wrote. “What a year. So many lessons learned, so much GROWTH as a human being, i GUARANTEE this will be the most important year of my life… i could go on and on. Point is, we did it. Chapter closed. Dear 2019… Let’s get this fkn bread.”

While the tweet deserves an eye-roll, at best, for some reason Centineo quote-tweeted it early Wednesday, calling Paul a “beautiful man.” “It’s not just about overcoming adversity, it’s about overcoming yourself in the face of adversity,” he continued. “We can all learn a lot from this growth.”