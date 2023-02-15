Marjorie Taylor Greene rarely gets her feathers ruffled, other than when one mentions her Jewish space laser conspiracy theorizing. Her general unruffled attitude is rather amazing, however, considering the earful that she received after torching the Black National Anthem without realizing that participating country singer Chris Stapleton is a Black Lives Matter supporter. So one would expect that we might have a quiet Marjorie week in the aftermath, but that’s not the case.

As Newsweek relays, Greene also spoke over the weekend in Idaho to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, where she had quite an enthused audience. However, once she started talking about the Chinese Spy Balloon again, she drew a 9/11 analogy (while bashing Biden), and the room went pretty silent.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used the death count from hijacked 9/11 Flight 93 to minimize the risk of shooting down the spy balloon. MTG: “Do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennsylvania? …It killed everyone on board, but it didn’t kill anyone on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/uznQZ4zmk6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 13, 2023

“The excuses that were given on this were pathetic, absolutely pathetic,” Marjorie ranted. “They told us it was too risky, oh, it was too risky to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Do you know what a bunch of bullsh*t that is?”

“OK, well, do you guys remember on 9/11 when an airplane crashed in Pennsylvania?” Greene continued. “It didn’t kill anybody on the ground. Killed everybody on board, but it didn’t kill anybody on the ground. So they want to tell all of us that it was too risky to take down that Chinese spy balloon over rural Idaho or Montana or any of these other states, or Alaska.”

Biden did eventually make the call to shoot down the balloon, and since that time, multiple other identified objects have surfaced and caused a world conspiracy theorizing about aliens and such. Considering Marjorie’s penchant for conspiracy theorizing, she could very well hop on the alien wagon, too. And considering that she’s now sitting on the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, this could get really interesting.

(Via Newsweek)