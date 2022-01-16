Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that she no longer holds the kooky views that were unearthed after she wound up becoming an elected public official. Like how she once seemed to approve of now-colleague Nancy Pelosi being executed. Or how she believed that a deadly wildfire in California in 2018 was caused by space lasers controlled in part by a Jewish member of a banking firm. That tinfoil conspiracy came to be better known as “Jewish space lasers,” a term that earned her much online dunking and has stuck with her ever since.

Well, Greene is still upset about the term, inspired by something she actually once believed. In an interview earlier this month with Mike Huckabee on his Newsmax show, she admitted that the this one — and not the many, many other things that have earned her mockery and scorn — really got to her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "Jewish space lasers" is a phrase that "really hurt my feelings" pic.twitter.com/HkoV2iVnJp — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) January 16, 2022

“Terrible attacks, especially about silly things about something called ‘Jewish space lasers,'” Greene told Huckabee. “That was a term I had never used in my life but someone wrote an article and then they copied and pasted and put it all across the media.”

The dust-up left still haunts her. “That really hurt my feelings,” Greene said. “Because I’m a Christian and I would never say anything against any group of people, especially Israel. I would never do that.”

Speaking of which, earlier this year Greene did what she never did and apologized after repeatedly drawing offensive comparisons between those trying to save lives during a pandemic and the Nazis. After inspiring widespread condemnation from Jewish and Holocaust remembrance groups, Greene issued a rare mea culpa. She even went to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, where she seemed to finally learn what others learn much earlier in life.

In the meantime, Greene’s fans can be assured that she still has plenty of kooky, illogical beliefs, some of which got her permanently suspended from Twitter at the year’s start.

