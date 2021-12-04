marjorietaylorgreene1024-3.jpg
Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tried To Compare COVID To Cancer, And People Not-So-Gently Reminded Her That The Latter Isn’t Contagious

by: Twitter

For months, the highly transmissible virus that has thrown the world into disarray over the last two years has overwhelmingly targeted conservatives. And there’s a good reason for that: The GOP has been downplaying its danger, attacked masks and vaccines, and all but ensured that a large portion of its base won’t ever take precautions that good save their own lives. (Then again, there’s this nonsensical attempt to blame it all on the libs.) As winter looms and a new variant tears across the planet, cases and deaths are bound to go up. And yet people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are still out there, spreading patently moronic misinformation.

The Georgia lawmaker (who hasn’t made many laws since she’s been booted from most of her committee duties) took to Twitter on a cold, lazy December Saturday, unleashing what she thought was a damning “gotcha” on the scientific community and the politicians who listen to their expertise.

“Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down,” Green wrote. “Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer.”

She went on, praising the horse drug, claiming that COVID deaths mostly target the obese and elderly (and not those who are unvaxxed), and that people should be free to “choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination.”

There’s just one thing. Actually, there’s a few things, but one is more obviously false than the others: Cancer, unlike COVID, isn’t contagious. Whoopsidaisies! And when people caught wind of Greene’s tweet, they not-so-gently reminded her of that pesky factoid.

Then again, there is one way cancer is contagious: Non-smokers can contract lung cancer through secondhand smoke. But then, we do have rules about public smoking.

Other people didn’t feel like pointing out Greene’s illogic. They just called her dumb.

In the meantime, please remember to listen to scientists when it comes to matters of immunology, and not people who were in their late 40s when they learned about the Holocaust.

×