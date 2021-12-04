For months, the highly transmissible virus that has thrown the world into disarray over the last two years has overwhelmingly targeted conservatives. And there’s a good reason for that: The GOP has been downplaying its danger, attacked masks and vaccines, and all but ensured that a large portion of its base won’t ever take precautions that good save their own lives. (Then again, there’s this nonsensical attempt to blame it all on the libs.) As winter looms and a new variant tears across the planet, cases and deaths are bound to go up. And yet people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are still out there, spreading patently moronic misinformation.

The Georgia lawmaker (who hasn’t made many laws since she’s been booted from most of her committee duties) took to Twitter on a cold, lazy December Saturday, unleashing what she thought was a damning “gotcha” on the scientific community and the politicians who listen to their expertise.

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 4, 2021

She went on, praising the horse drug, claiming that COVID deaths mostly target the obese and elderly (and not those who are unvaxxed), and that people should be free to “choose natural immunity or vaccines, w/o discrimination.”

There’s just one thing. Actually, there’s a few things, but one is more obviously false than the others: Cancer, unlike COVID, isn’t contagious. Whoopsidaisies! And when people caught wind of Greene’s tweet, they not-so-gently reminded her of that pesky factoid.

Who wants to tell @RepMTG that cancer is not contagious? https://t.co/cU3frvA2S0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 4, 2021

Cancer is not contagious, you deranged moron. …and you can be a moron, that's fine — Except, it seems being a moron these days IS contagious. Crazy has been given a seat at the table. https://t.co/Raers4dIC2 — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) December 4, 2021

so annoying when someone sneezes on you and you catch cancer https://t.co/KHIf1ixrYA — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 4, 2021

Lookit this dumb bitch right here with her “cancer is airborne” shit. https://t.co/lnScuCtt0i — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 4, 2021

Cancer isn't contagious. We should be doing a hell of a lot more to save people from cancer, but you sorry selfish sons of bitches don't want to do THAT either. My god, you are vile. And so damn stupid. How do you even put on pants by yourself? https://t.co/tjfeD0azYE — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) December 4, 2021

We goddamn better go into lockdown if cancer goes airborne https://t.co/naztIQFOhR — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 4, 2021

Then again, there is one way cancer is contagious: Non-smokers can contract lung cancer through secondhand smoke. But then, we do have rules about public smoking.

And that's why smoking in public places have been sharply limited to keep people who are killing themselves with cancer causing cigarettes from exhaling deadly fumes that kill other people. Congratulations @mtgreenee, you've just made the best ever argument for wearing masks. https://t.co/VdLlb5KTDK — Grant Stern is vaxxed (@grantstern) December 4, 2021

Other people didn’t feel like pointing out Greene’s illogic. They just called her dumb.

Half the animals we're allowed to eat aren't even this fucking stupid. https://t.co/6is4zQFcCX — Lyle Rath (@LyleRath) December 4, 2021

Tell me you're really stupid without saying you're really stupid. https://t.co/T34cVJ6uIS — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 4, 2021

What an utter moron. https://t.co/xelPUaigcu — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) December 4, 2021

found the dumbest tweet in the whole wide world https://t.co/USA0fUXy1u — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) December 4, 2021

Oh my fucking god. Oh my fucking. God. https://t.co/7XBJVIlL39 — Y2Kay (Don’t forget the “-ay”) (@MillenniumY2Kay) December 4, 2021

how the fuck were you elected https://t.co/MwI1pT5SqQ — Writer (@terxme) December 4, 2021

In the meantime, please remember to listen to scientists when it comes to matters of immunology, and not people who were in their late 40s when they learned about the Holocaust.