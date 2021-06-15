Today’s Republicans do not apologize. When called out for saying something offensive or just plain wrong, they never back down. Instead they double down. That’s just what Marjorie Taylor Greene, the most nightmarish of freshman congresspeople, did back in May, when many were horrified that she was going around comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. Fellow Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, called her out. Even the social media account for the Auschwitz Museum came after her. But now, several weeks later, she’s done the unthinkable, at least for her: She’s finally admitted she was wrong.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there’s nothing comparable to it.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2021

The Georgia representative and noted conspiracy theorist — who recently suggested the theory of biological evolution was less believable than “Jewish space lasers” — started the week with a public mea culpa. She had paid a trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C., and she emerged a changed person.

Greene told reporters that she was a “normal person” whose parents raised her right. “One of the best lessons that my father always taught me was that when you make a mistake, you should own it,” she said. She then confessed that “there are words that I have made that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize.”

She also talked about what she learned at the museum, among them that “six million Jewish people were murdered,” though she added that among those killed included “black people, Christians, children, people that the Nazis didn’t believe were good enough or perfect enough.” She also felt compelled, for some reason, to add that the Holocaust is “something that some people don’t even believe happened.”

As per Forbes, when asked whether she still believes that masks are comparable to yellow Jewish stars, Greene simply said she’s “removing that statement completely away,” referring to her comparing public health measures to the systematic extermination of six million people of the Jewish faith. One thing she didn’t do was retract her statement comparing Democrats to Nazis. Instead, when asked about that topic, she stated that “socialism is extremely dangerous, and so is communism.”

Greene also denied that she was apologizing because she was at risk of being censured in the House. Instead, she said it was just “important” to do so.

(Via Forbes)