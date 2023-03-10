Marjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time capitalizing on a bad joke on The View. During Friday morning’s episode, guest Jane Fonda made a less than ideal joke about how to deal with the loss of abortion rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned. While it’s clear the legendary screen actress was trying to work in a comedic connection to her new movie, co-host Joy Behar immediately tried to get ahead of the lead ballon of a joke because she knew exactly what kind of trouble it was going to cause.

Via Raw Story:

“Well, I’ve thought of murder,” Fonda said, pausing for effect as actress Lily Tomlin also started to answer before interrupting herself. “What did you say?” said Tomlin, who co-stars with Fonda in the dark comedy “Moving On.” “Murder,” Fonda repeated, drawing on the theme of the movie she was promoting. “She’s kidding, she’s just kidding,” Behar said. “They’ll pick up on that and just run with it.”

Like clockwork, Greene immediately latched onto the Fonda clip and accused The View of trying to get the Georgia congresswoman assassinated.

“I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me,” Greene tweeted. “But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved responsible for death threats, attacks, and potential murders of Pro-Life politicians and activists. I am reporting this.”

Unapologetic Pro-Life Politician here. 🙋‍♀️

I routinely get death threats because of the nasty women on The View and the things they say about me.

But calling for us to be assassinated makes The View, the hosts, the producers, the network, the advertisers, and everyone involved… https://t.co/Vsa7tik8zg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 10, 2023

While Greene very slightly had the upper hand thanks to Fonda’s ill-advised remark, the congresswoman quickly squandered it by taking a nasty shot at Fonda’s age and trotting out the disingenuous conservative framing for abortion.

“By the way @Janefonda your eggs are dried up so you don’t have to worry about getting pregnant anytime soon,” Greene wrote. “So you can retire from demanding baby murder now.”

(Via Raw Story)