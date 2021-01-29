While some notable conservative voices have turned on Marjorie Taylor Greene for her QAnon beliefs and amplifying other wild conspiracy theories, the lawmaker from Georgia continues to serve in the House of Representatives. Now that Greene has become a member of the House her past statements and conspiracy theories have seen new attention, most of which were spread on social media in the past.

According to Media Matters, the latest of those to resurface is a bizarre claim that a space laser was responsible for starting a deadly wildfire in California in 2018 as part of a long list of bizarre claims that have had anti-semitic overtones.

Rep. Greene is a proponent of the Camp Fire laser beam conspiracy theory. She wrote a November 17, 2018, Facebook post — which is no longer available online — in which she said that she was speculating “because there are too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the fire, including that then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) wanted to build the high-speed rail project and “oddly there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires.” She also speculated that a vice chairman at “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” was somehow involved, and suggested the fire was caused by a beam from “space solar generators.” Greene added: “If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E.”

A secret Jewish space laser is far from the only completely outlandish thing Green has openly supported or suggested both before and after she was elected to congress. There’s, of course, the completely baseless claim that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud, which resulted in a failed, deadly coup attempt in early January at the US Capitol in DC.

And as Media Matters pointed out, Greene has expressed belief in QAnon, conspiracies about school shootings, 9/11, and other popular conspiracies among right-wing corners of the internet. CNN also reported that Green has “repeatedly” supported executing Democratic leaders for various claims of treason.

Perhaps in a related move, the social media accounts for the representative appear to be losing tweets, as reporters speculated Greene may be removing some wilder statements from her account as scrutiny of conspiracy theories past and present

Marjorie Taylor Greene's account has deleted 19 tweets in the last 12 hours. Greene is also scrubbing her Facebook of old posts and videos from 2018 and 2019 where she spread conspiracies and endorsed violence against Democratic lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/3HoVGU2VZR — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

That will likely only add scrutiny to what she’s said on social media in the past. Because as we all know, the internet never truly forgets.

[via Media Matters]