Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of those elected lawmakers who doesn’t actually make laws. Perhaps that’s for the best. If she ever had time to make laws, who knows what they’d be like? But the Georgia representative is very busy. She heckles presidents. She heckles fellow congresspeople. She says women are inferior to men. And now she sometimes squeezed another performative act into her cramped schedule.

As per The Independent, Greene has reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police over a Will Smith joke. The late-night host dragged her for accusing supporters of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of being “pro-pedophile.” (It makes even less sense in context.) He then quipped, “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

It’s not the best joke, but it is a joke, and arguably not more offensive than the slightly edgy yuk that got Chris Rock smacked at the Oscars. (Perhaps you’ve heard.) But Greene decided to take it to extremes.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Our office takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously,” a spokesperson for Greene told The Independent. “Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated.”

(Via The Independent)