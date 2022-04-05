Imagine hating your gender so much that, in order to dunk on a female Supreme Court Justice nominee, you were willing to get up on stage in a room full of people and tell everybody that yes, women are the weaker sex? Couldn’t be us.

But Marjorie Taylor Greene — recently seen calling some of her Senate colleagues “pro-pedophile” while she runs around with alleged sex trafficker Matt Gaetz — apparently has no qualms about perpetuating sexist stereotypes that have set women back for centuries. The QAnon-loving congresswoman gave a speech at the Georgie Republican Assembly this week where talk eventually turned to Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson has been sitting for weeks’ worth of questions from Senate Republicans and Democrats as part of her confirmation process and though she is one of the most experienced and capable nominees in recent history, GOP members seem to be really hung up on how she defines womanhood.

Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Jackson to define what a woman is and, when she assessed that she “was not a biologist” so it would be right for her to define the term, Republicans threw a hissy fit. Case in point: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent sermon on how women aren’t just the weaker sex, they actually come from the rib of a man and their job is to be their husband’s wife.

“I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman,” Greene told the Assembly. “We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

Marge Greene: “I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman .. We came from Adam’s rib .. We are the weaker sex, but we are our husband’s wife.” pic.twitter.com/R825bZPtiI — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2022

Now, if you’ve internalized the patriarchy to the point where you so clearly hate yourself — that’s your business. But Twitter is most definitely going to come for you if you started spouting the misogynistic doctrine of the religious cult you belong to on the timeline. Obviously, we had to round up the best digs.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an ignorant bigot. She does NOT speak for women. — Mayo 🇺🇦🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) April 4, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene said “women” are the weaker sex, but what she meant was “women like me.” Speak for your damn self, you dollar store racist misogynistic hate goblin. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@ImSpeaking13) April 4, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a perfect example of why we need to invest in education more. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 5, 2022

Telling the kids in my community this is Marjorie Taylor Greene! pic.twitter.com/8xlZZgBEu9 — Carl McGill (@Carlleemcgill) April 5, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks women are the weaker sex because the Bible says women were formed from Adam’s rib. Just wait until she hears that science says men have nipples because everyone starts out as a female. — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸🌻 (@kdnerak33) April 5, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that women are the weaker sex. If she’s speaking from personal experience then no one should be mad at her for saying that. Because it’s absolutely true in her case. — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) April 5, 2022

(Via The Independent)