Today’s first-term Republican lawmakers tend to all have the same schtick: die-hard Trumpists who do little but annoy all their colleagues. The day after Matt Gaetz acted like a total jackass again, Marjorie Taylor Greene stole his thunder, breaking House protocol by doing to a Democrat colleague what she did to Joe Biden: She heckled him. But unlike Biden, the latest target of her idiocy didn’t stay quiet.

On Wednesday, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin told fellow House members that former top Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, who’d been ignoring subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee.

Scavino repeatedly asked for subpoena extensions, then failed to show up. Navarro wanted to provide only written answers to the committee to avoid questioning under oath. These men weren’t negotiating with @January6thCmte, they were flaunting the law and our people with contempt. pic.twitter.com/0pd6kql9Qv — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 6, 2022

Greene, who helped lure Trump supporters to D.C. that day and later said she had no regrets about the events, did not like that one bit. So she did what she does best: She shouted nonsense, screaming about Ashli Babbit, the Trump follower tragically killed during the melee, and “Russia collusion.”

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene heckles Jan. 6 committee member Jamie Raskin as he urges House to hold Navarro and Scavino in contempt of Congress, shouting epithets: “Ashli Babbitt” and “What about the Russia collusion” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 6, 2022

Raskin, though, didn’t ignore it.

Raskin response Greene Heckling: The gentlelady said something about the Russian hoax… if she wants to continue to stand with Putin and his bloody invasion, she is free to do so and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party.. pic.twitter.com/aZQMRe4FmJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2022

“The gentlelady, I think, said something about the Russian hoax or Russian collusion. I accept the heckling,” Raskin said. “Because if she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion of Ukraine, she is free to do so. And we understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party. If she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, that is her prerogative. But please do it on your own time, forthwith.”