Marjorie Taylor Greene must be having the time of her life today, despite her claims to the contrary. She is now beefing with NYC Mayor Eric Adams after he called her out (“while you are in town be on your best behavior”) ahead of her planned protest of Donald Trump’s arrest. Adams apparently wasn’t swayed to be hospitable by Greene’s 60 Minutes profile, and the congresswoman from Georgia proceeded to act like she’d never been in New York City while making a Batman reference and complaining that the city is awash in crime. She, of course, blames Adams for everything in New York, and that apparently includes her failed protesting.

Newsweek reports that Greene was booed by counterprotesters who yelled at the “liar” lawmaker. As revealed by The Daily Beast, Greene made a “barely audible” speech (due to whistles that The Daily Beast notes were reportedly handed out by a Trump supporter) before swiftly leaving the protest scene.

From there, Greene hopped right a vehicle and into phone call mode for Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. In this video clip posted by federal lawyer Ron Filipkowski, Greene called Mayor Adams “a thug” who “threatened” her with “Antifa to bring their whistles, pots and pans, to drown me out.” She would now like “an apology.”

Marge cries to Bannon that Eric Adams sent Antifa after her: “He threatened me. The Major of NYC is a thug .. calling Antifa to bring their whistles, pots and pans, to drown me out. Mayor Adams owes me an apology.” pic.twitter.com/IkAXBE7r7T — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 4, 2023

The event’s “pandemonium” was revealed in photos and video footage posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News’ David Mack:

This gives a sense of the scrum around MTG right now. So much counter noise. Whistles, boos, cheers, chants of USA. Utter pandemonium pic.twitter.com/lPGLBe9EQa — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Pushing and shoving as MTG exits the park after a brief speech that was impossible to hear. She almost is falling over as her security tries to get her out safely. This is extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/fWzfKHhPFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Actor Michael Rapaport was also apparently present and can be seen adding to the chorus of detractors. Greene looks pretty darn happy, though.