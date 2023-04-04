Marjorie Taylor Greene, emboldened by the her softball 60 Minutes profile, has of course decided to be in New York City during the Trump indictment. She’s surely the most high-profile MAGA in attendance, and what is happening now makes Michael Che’s recent Joker comparison (which landed after his excellent April Fool’s joke on Colin Jost) seem downright prescient.

As one can imagine, Greene seems to be looking for chaos. NYC Mayor Eric Adams attempted to ward this off by directly addressing Greene with a warning, as reported by CNN. As Newsweek further details, Adams declared, “Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town. While you are in town be on your best behavior.” Greene must be thrilled at the mayoral shoutout, and she decided to take a “law and order” stance like her idol.

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump,” the congresswoman from Georgia tweeted. “Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town.”

Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump. Mayor Adams should… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Upon her arrival, Greene continued her rant while claiming that the city is awash in crime like the pre-Giuliani days. Has she ever set foot in NYC before now?

In Mayor Eric Adams City of New York, an average of 8 people overdose on drugs every single day because of his PRO drug policy. He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill… pic.twitter.com/AMNoJZot7u — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Mayor Adams and Disgraced DA Alvin Bragg should be ashamed of themselves. On my way to my hotel in NYC, I’ve seen many people so drugged up they can’t even stand up. They just fall over on the sidewalks from using drugs at Mayor Adams free drug use centers. But all these… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Then came her intended kicker: “New York City looks like Gotham City.”

New York City looks like Gotham City. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

One wonders if Greene has seen a Batman movie from the past two decades, but probably not. And although it is possible that she’s somehow trying to compare Batman’s vigilante/at-times “wanted”/misunderstood status to Trump, I actually don’t think that was her intent, but I could be wrong? I don’t think Greene was even going that deep. I think her whole intent was to shift the argument to what she might consider “real” crime and complain that NYC is in a shambles due to Mayor Adams. Regardless of her intent by typing “Gotham,” people wonder if anyone should, uh, “tell her.”

NYC IS Gotham City you moron. — The MIXX Radio Network (@TheMIXXRadio) April 4, 2023

Who wants to tell her? — John Hendren (@johnhendren) April 4, 2023

Shhhh, don't tell her. Let her believe she came to this profound thought on her own.

🤫🤫🤭 😂😂😂 — Shawn Riegsecker 🇺🇸 (@ShawnRiegsecker) April 4, 2023

As well, others told Greene that she is free to leave and/or recommending that she go see Hamilton (and get booed out like Pence). Yes, the Joker label is flying, too.