A federal judge has ruled that Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election due to her alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection, and she’s not taking the news well. Hours after the ruling on Monday, Greene popped up on noted testicle tanner Tucker Carlson‘s show to rail against the “progressive” and “leftists” seeking to block her campaign.

“It is not [democracy], Tucker, that is the thing. These people hate the people in my district so much,” Greene ranted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not happy that some voters are suing to disqualify her from running for re-election, citing her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection: “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about…something I was completely against.” pic.twitter.com/GYye2lun4A — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

Via Newsweek:

“They look down on them because they voted for me and sent me to Washington to fight for the things that most Americans care about, like secure borders, stopping abortion, protecting our Second Amendment, stopping the out-of-control spending in Washington, stop funding never-ending foreign wars.”

Greene also argued that the January 6 riot is “something I was completely against,” which is not entirely true. In October 2021, she was named in an explosive Rolling Stone report that linked Greene to “dozens” of meetings and planning sessions leading up to the MAGA rally. While Greene has gone on to denounce the “political violence” that took place, she publicly defended the January 6 attackers less than 24 hours after the Rolling Stone report was published.

“Jan. 6 was just a riot,” Greene said during a Real America’s Voice appearance. “And if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to overthrow tyrants.”

However, Greene’s “Declaration of Independence” quote was cited in the lawsuit seeking to stop her re-election campaign. With Monday’s ruling, it appears her words will be coming back to haunt her, and she won’t be able to wave them away like she does on Fox News.

