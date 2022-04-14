Never put it past the MAGA cheerleaders to not understand that “free speech” doesn’t apply to social media companies, which are obviously allowed to put forth their own policies on the subject. Twitter, of course, has been the target of much far-right grumbling ever since the platform finally banned Donald Trump for continuing to encourage the January 6 insurrectionists by tweeting false election claims.

And so, the Elon Musk Twitter saga is of great interest to the MAGAs (like rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert), who for some reason believe that this is the key to getting Trump back on Twitter (i.e., “taking back what is ours”). Last week, Elon bought up a significant number of shares in Twitter but declined to join the board for unknown reasons at the time. Maybe he balked at a background check, according to speculation, but as Elon put things on Thursday, he had no faith in management. He wants to own more things, apparently, and so, Elon revealed that he’s offered to buy Twitter $41 billion cash.

He very much wants to “unlock” the “extraordinary potential” for Twitter as far as “free speech” goes. So, it sounds like he will let anything be typed out, regardless of potential harm. A random purchase doesn’t sit well with anyone who watched what happened to MySpace, but more to the point, pundit Max Boot expressed concern.

“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter,” Boot tweeted. “He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”

I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less. — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

A massive objection came, naturally, from QAnon troll extraordinaire Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fired off one of her classic “communist” insults in response. And Greene doesn’t seem to recall that she doesn’t want Jimmy Kimmel to have “free speech.” In fact, she called the Capitol Police after he made a joke about her. Nonetheless, she tweeted this mess:

“Kill freedom of speech to save democracy? Say you’re a communist. Just say it. You’re actually scared of people freely discussing ideas and saying words. You’re terrified of the impact on politics when truth isn’t censored. I’m offended by your weakness.”

Kill freedom of speech to save democracy? Say you’re a communist.

Just say it. You’re actually scared of people freely discussing ideas and saying words. You’re terrified of the impact on politics when truth isn’t censored. I’m offended by your weakness. https://t.co/qnKwbttg0W — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 14, 2022

In response, the “Kimmel” comebacks began to roll in.

She ran to the police to file a report against Jimmy Kimmel for telling a joke about her. pic.twitter.com/vPIvAMANjE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2022

I thought you were "scared of people discussing ideas and saying words"?https://t.co/OP33R9hlpz — Kimberly Fitch (@KimberlyFitch5) April 14, 2022

You called the cops on Jimmy Kimmel for making a joke. You’re a joke. Vote @Marcus4Georgia ! — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) April 14, 2022

Says the lady threatening Jimmy Kimmel with cops for saying words. — Jaja Dingdong 🌋🤍💥🥂🎹👶🏻 (@iLOVEnewyork83) April 14, 2022

You called the cops on Kimmel for making a joke about you. Also, free speech says the government can't control speech. Not a private company on their platform. The one you are still on btw. — GA is blue 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️🌊🐔🇺🇦 (@bluestategadawg) April 14, 2022

Kimmel should have fun with this one tonight!