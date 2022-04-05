Despite attempts to downplay her QAnon nuttiness, which sadly propelled her into office, Marjorie Taylor Greene couldn’t help herself this week as the Georgia congresswoman hurled a pretty gross accusation at three Republican senators for breaking ranks and moving forward Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Supreme Court nomination. On Monday, senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney voted to bring Jackson’s nomination to the floor while the rest of the party held strong in attempting to deny giving President Joe Biden a win. A tactic the GOP often used on his former boss, Barack Obama.

“Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile,” Greene tweeted on Tuesday morning. “They just voted for #KBJ.”

While it doesn’t make her accusation any less incendiary and detached from reality, there is a method to Greene’s madness. During Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing, several Republicans tried to latch on to a child pornography sentencing handed down by Jackson that they felt was too lenient. However, legal experts quickly weighed in that Jackson’s sentence was on par with federal guidelines and fitting for the case, which involved an 18-year-old gay man who looked at nude images of teens close to his age.

But for the QAnon crowd, who’s never met an adversary they wouldn’t accuse of being a child predator, this was fertile ground, so naturally, Greene couldn’t resist firing of a tweet. However, a quick spin through the responses shows the Georgia rep is getting absolutely roasted, which isn’t hard to do considering her close partnership with fellow GOP congressman Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for sex trafficking. There were also plenty of mentions for Greene’s contemporary, Lauren Boebert, whose husband was once arrested for exposing himself to teen girls at a bowling alley.

You can see some of the reactions to Greene below:

How is this not Actual Malice defamation?? pic.twitter.com/gVOpo7drp3 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 5, 2022

you literally do speaking gigs with a guy who paid an underage girl for sex — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 5, 2022

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/2XhOo6dG6V — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 5, 2022

One of your BFFs is married to some scumbag she watched expose himself to underage girls at a bowling alley, Three Names. He even went to jail for that. And the other one is currently under investigation for sex trafficking minors. So, who’s the one who’s pro-pedophile? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) April 5, 2022

How can Twitter allow such outrageous lies to be tweeted and have any credibility? https://t.co/zzEGPGwFjT — Joe Flink (@JoeFink) April 5, 2022

This woman is really sick. The question is, what are the people who live on her district going to do about this. https://t.co/GPYOppw4Hc — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) April 5, 2022

Sue the fuck out of her. https://t.co/TMfASx7RT7 — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 5, 2022

(Via Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter)