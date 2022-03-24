During a panel discussion on Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s Senate confirmation hearing, Whoopi Goldberg once again came out swinging at Republicans for their line of questioning that smacked of hypocrisy. In a move that fellow The View co-host Sara Haines called a “dogwhistle to QAnon,” Republicans have been aggressively grilling Jackson over her sentencing in a child pornography case. Sunny Hostin, a former prosecutor, noted that the sentencing was well with the “guidelines,” but Goldberg could not stand the ridiculous of it all given the GOP’s penchant for looking the other way when it comes to their own. Specifically, Matt Gaetz who Goldberg had no problem name-dropping while blasting the Republican’s sudden concern for underage sex crimes.

DEMOCRATS FAIL TO DEFEND JUDGE JACKSON? Three days of hearings came to an emotional end with Sen. Booker bringing Judge Jackson to tears by honoring the historic moment — #TheView discusses if Democrats could have defended her more against GOP criticism. https://t.co/JjRHZuybOf pic.twitter.com/8t5540jYT9 — The View (@TheView) March 24, 2022

Via Mediaite:

“Why didn’t they want to hear the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh?” Goldberg asked. “Why weren’t they interested in that? Why — why didn’t they condemn Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated for allegedly sex trafficking. Allegedly. I just want to make sure y’all heard me say allegedly.” The host then pointed to the allegations against Roy Moore, adding, “I always bring him up, and they didn’t say boo.”

As for the details of the case that has Republicans up in arms, again, Hostin explained that the situation involves an 18-year-old gay teen who looked at gay porn online of other teens, some of whom were not of age yet. He was sentenced by Jackson to three months in prison. “Those are the facts,” Hostin explained. “This is not someone that participated in creating pornographic images.”

