Back in early February, Rudy Giuliani scored another notch on his bedpost, which is to say he found another way to embarrass himself. It was reported that a then-recent taping of The Masked Singer, Fox’s bananas show featuring disguised celebrities, featured no less than the former president’s lawyer, who’d destroyed his reputation by, among other things, spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. Now that episode has finally aired and it is, as promised, a s*tshow.

We really have failed as a society. pic.twitter.com/vrvk66KWem — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

When the mastermind behind the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle was revealed as a bird-of-sorts inside a Jack in the Box, he was met not with applause but shocked gasps. Co-host Ken Jeong crossed his arms.

“It surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer,” fellow host Nick Cannon told the discoverer of the wine lady voter fraud “witness.”

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” said Robin Thicke of a former beloved mayor who had mystery goo run down the side of his head as he tried to help his client overturn democracy.

Another host, Nicole Scherzinger, asked, “Is that Robert Duvall?,” a reference to one of Thicke’s previous guesses.

As Giuliani speak-singing over George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone,” featuring such lyrics as “I make a good woman steal,” Jeong — looking genuinely pissed for perhaps the first time in public life — tells someone off-screen “I’m done,” then storms off. The broadcast version did not show Thicke doing the same.

Scherzinger, meanwhile, stayed and happily danced alongside Jenny McCarthy, who used to spread misinformation about vaccines before that became all the rage among people who continue to believe Giuliani’s election lies.

(Via Deadline)