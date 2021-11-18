In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Rudy Giuliani trotted out “star witness” Mellissa Carone who quickly became a viral sensation thanks to her wild wine lady testimony during a voter fraud hearing in Michigan. (It also didn’t hurt that Giuliani audibly farted during the proceedings.) Despite being parodied by Saturday Night Live and Amy Schumer, Carone fell of the radar after a series of reports on her sordid history of harassing people with sex tapes became public along with significant holes in her story about allegedly witnessing voter fraud while employed by Dominion Voting Systems.

However, almost a year later, the wine lady is back, and once again, her story continues to fall apart. According to Michigan’s Gongwer News Service, Carone never even voted in the 2020 election despite touting herself as an expert witness on alleged fraud, which she claims to have personally witnessed. Except there’s also a problem with that story: Carone only worked for Dominion for one day as a cleaner, which was revealed in a cease and desist letter from the voting software company. Via Raw Story:

“We write to you now because you have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign by pretending to have some sort of ‘insider’s knowledge’ regarding Dominion’s business activities, when in reality you were hired through a staffing agency for one day to clean glass on machines and complete other menial tasks,” the letter continued.

Obviously, learning that Carone never even voted during the election is a shocking development. Normally, people who tell senators that they look like a penis are reliable witnesses and definitely aren’t prone to making false claims about election fraud, or let’s say, Barack Obama personally funding the creation of the coronavirus. Wine Lady would never do that. (She did.)

