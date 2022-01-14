On the one-year anniversary of his cameraman (and democracy as we know it) getting attacked, The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper returned to Washington D.C. But this time, he’s ready. “Contact number in case I get thrown in jail,” he said while writing on his arm in Sharpie in the video above. “Money belt in case I need to bribe an Oath Keeper when they take over the city. If that doesn’t go down, I got Potbelly’s money.”

Klepper found a mostly quiet scene, with the exception of the guy in the New England Patriots hat yelling “f*ck you” at CNN’s John King during a live broadcast, and gruesome conservative twosome Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene hosting a press conference. “Hey, Matt Gaetz, if you’re going to reenact the events of January 6th, who is going to take a sh*t in the rotunda?” Kleeper asked the Florida representative, a reference to the rioters who smeared poop in the Capitol building. “And who’s going to make the gallows? Isn’t this a little bit childish, Matt? Or is that what attracts you to this?”

Gaetz did not respond, but don’t worry, “I’ll catch him at one of the other sedition reenactments,” Klepper joked.

You can watch The Daily Show clip above.