Things aren’t so hot for Matt Gaetz right now, to put it mildly. The federal investigation into his ties to a sex trafficking ring continue to ramp up as the walls close ever in. Speaking of, there’s a chance he had sex with a minor. The Florida representative is so toxic he’s even affecting any fellow Trumpist lawmakers foolish enough to get into business with him — which is to say Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Daily Beast has a new report on the dwindling fortunes of Gaetz, whose campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, lost almost $100,000 in the last year — namely around the time said federal investigation and its unseemly details were made public.

Also not doing well is his joint fundraising committee with Greene, the Twitter-banned representative. Back in October, it was reported that the PAC, called Put America First, was close to broke after only six months. Jump a few months and The Daily Beast is reporting that it’s “all but officially gone bust,” with the final quarter “notably bad.” How notably bad? Since September, it’s reportedly had a single donation — from Gaetz himself;

The $18,922 transfer from Gaetz’s campaign to the Gaetz-Greene enterprise appears to have been necessary to pay off the PAC’s final outstanding obligations. The committee, “Put America First,” has no money left.

It’s not just Gaetz or his joint PACs that are starving for cash. Greene herself has reportedly blown half her congressional salary on mask fines. And knowing her, that number could only rise.

(Via The Daily Beast)