Rudy Giuliani‘s desperate need to play up being “attacked” at a supermarket is starting to have serious repercussions. After being ruthlessly mocked for the incident over the past 48 hours thanks to footage showing Giuliani suffering no more than a light slap on the back, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now accusing his predecessor of filing a false report. According to Gothamist, Adams went so far to suggest that the district attorney should be looking into America’s Mayor instead of the alleged assailant, who’s already had charges downgraded to a misdemeanor.

“Someone needs to remind former Mayor Giuliani that falsely reporting a crime is a crime,” Adams said. “And from what he stated about being ‘punched in the head’, ‘felt like a bullet’ … That was a lot of creativity. And I think the district attorney — he has the wrong person that he’s investigating.”

Adams’ remarks are yet another embarrassing blow to Giuliani. The once respected attorney hasn’t been able to get any of the right wing networks to take his story seriously. Fox News isn’t covering the “assault,” but when Giuliani found a seemingly sympathetic ear after being booked on Newsmax, anchor Greg Kelly couldn’t help but blurt out what everyone’s thinking.

“I’ve got to be honest, it doesn’t look that bad,” Kelly said to Giuliani, who then tried to argue that the anchor was looking at the wrong person. “That was the woman who was rubbing my back,” Giuliani said because, apparently, random women are always rubbing his back in supermarkets. Has he not mentioned that before?

(Via Gothamist)