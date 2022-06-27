New York City’s toothiest former-mayor was the victim of an assault. Or more accurately: The Masked Singer contestant Rudy Giuliani was lightly slapped on the back in a Staten Island grocery store by an employee who allegedly called him a “scumbag.”

Giuliani compared the incident, which resulted in the ShopRite worker being arrested and charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65 (he’s also been “suspended pending termination”), to “if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn’t knock me down, but it hurt tremendously.” He also said that it felt like a gunshot and that he could have “hit the ground, cracked my skull, and died.”

Here’s the video:

What Rudy Giuliani says happened at ShopRite vs. what actually happened pic.twitter.com/ZQ1Qwi1HC0 — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2022

If only Rudy was as tough as he thinks he was on crime.

Giuliani appeared on Monday’s episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, where he fumed about Fox News not covering what happened. (The “fascist” news network reportedly banned him last year.) “One of the only two living ex-mayors in New York, and probably, I’d say the most famous, was assaulted,” he said. “It’s note even on Fox. And, uh, even if I were, even if Putin got assaulted, it would be on Fox.” Good point, Rudy: yes, I think Fox News would cover the president of Russia getting (barely) slapped in public over the guy who got duped by Borat and shaves in public after eating soup.

You can watch the clip below:

Rudy Giuliani is all worked up because Fox News is not covering his "assault" over the weekend: "Even if Putin got assaulted, it would be on Fox." pic.twitter.com/FefkrzCcPQ — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 27, 2022

(Via Rolling Stone)