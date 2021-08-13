Meghan McCain‘s time on The View is over, but that doesn’t mean she can’t continue to vex the living hell out of people who actually know how the government works. In a now-deleted tweet, McCain questioned the constitutionality of the Biden administration’s proposal to mandate vaccines for interstate travel. She got the information from right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec, so naturally, it was not only outdated (the Biden administration had already shelved the plan), but McCain’s knowledge of the constitution didn’t hold up under scrutiny.

“Very curious to see how this holds up against the tenth amendment,” McCain tweeted, according to Raw Story. However, the tweet didn’t stay up very long as McCain’s replies were filled with people explaining to her that the 10th amendment does in fact grant Congress power over interstate travel. Whoops.

Commerce Clause refers to Article 1, Section 8, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which gives Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce. Literally an Enumerated Power so the 10th Amendment does not apply. Go read your Constitution!! — Gaven MacLeod 🇺🇸 (@crustysails) August 13, 2021

You’d do better to randomly select constitutional amendments. Or did you? Tenth amendment would not apply. — Neil Cain (@dncain) August 13, 2021

This is a blurb about how that "severe" hypothetical option was NOT being implemented. Why would you use your platform to pose a question designed to imply unconstitutional malfeasance? Not needed, not helpful. Not appreciated. Go sow discord elsewhere please. — Whitney ❄ 🌊 🇺🇲🌎 (@quitethewhit) August 13, 2021

Curious who told you about the 10th? Did that just jump out at you or did Fox plant that? You all sure know yer constitution!! Lol — Sue 💉💉 (@suey1584) August 13, 2021

Your pretending to be a constitutional lawyer now lmfao — Kevin Micchelli (@KmicchKevin) August 13, 2021

After ending her time on The View last week, not much is known about McCain’s future plans outside of producing a Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear. There’s rampant speculation that she could head to Fox News where her husband, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech, has become a rising star, but there’s been no official word from McCain or the network to suggest those plans are more than just rumors at this point.

For now, McCain seems content to keep her fiery brand of political (and often incorrect) commentary alive on Twitter. So much for deleting her account on the same day she left The View. That promise sounded too dramatic to be true.

(Via Raw Story)