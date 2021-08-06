After an entire month of waiting, Meghan McCain finally made good on her promise to leave The View. At the beginning of July, McCain confirmed reports that she would be exiting the daytime talk show at the end of its current season, which wrapped up on Friday. Despite a penchant for engaging in shouting matches with her co-hosts, particularly Whoopi Goldberg whose facial expressions during McCain’s rants became viral sensations, the conservative commentator’s final episode was drama-free as she gave a goodbye message thanking everyone from her fellow co-stars, to the audience, to the producers for putting up with her during her four-year stint.

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: “Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible.” “This has been a really wild ride.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/N4QhKngBfZ — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

Via ABC News:

“Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible,” McCain said on Friday. “It will be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life.” “You women have been so incredible to work with,” she continued. “The crew, the producers, everyone worked so hard, and honestly the audience giving me four years to give my opinion and show my perspective. This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It’s been honestly the best of times and the worst of times in all ways, on and off this show,” she said. “It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you.”

As for McCain’s post-The View plans, not much is known about her next steps outside of executive producing an upcoming Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear. While escaping into the entertainment realm would make sense after four years on The View, it’s highly unlikely that McCain will stay away from the world of politics considering it’s literally in her blood. Her father was John McCain.

Has she never mentioned that before?

