During a panel discussion on Idris Elba’s recent call for everyone on social media to be verified to prevent anonymous “cowards” from spouting racist rhetoric, Meghan McCain announced that she may quit Twitter the same day she leaves The View. While McCain makes some salient points about how anonymity shouldn’t be provided to people who threaten women, for example (“I think your employer should know about that”), ultimately she couldn’t help but steer the conversation towards her own online presence:

“I have a lot of followers on there,” McCain said. “It’s been an incredible platform to talk to people and read the news. Definitely, in the past year since the pandemic, it’s become a noticeably more darker, uglier place — even in the cesspool of social media that’s already been dark. I do think it’s disturbing to see the things lauded at everyone, anyone.”

You can see her remarks at the 1:25 mark below:

SHOULD SOCIAL MEDIA BE VERIFIED VIA ID? After racist online attacks on Black athletes during the #EuroCup, actor Idris Elba wants social media sites to make users prove their identities so they cannot troll people anonymously — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/Biiu1hUZ5S — The View (@TheView) July 21, 2021

McCain ended her portion of the segment by saying, “Stay tuned. When I leave the show, I may quit Twitter on the same day for this reason.” If this was supposed to be some sort of threat, Twitter users did not see it that way, and instead, celebrated McCain’s promised exit from the app.

LOLOL Meghan McCain says she may quit Twitter after she leaves #TheView pic.twitter.com/JoBbpYbjNg — Mongo The Relentless (@enespacio) July 21, 2021

Americans react FIGURATIVELY AND NOT LITERALLY to Meghan McCain leaving #TheView and Twitter: “We can’t wait to see the back of her!” pic.twitter.com/4ZkUQ93pEO — Rick (@rickfredbass) July 21, 2021

#MeghanMcCain is leaving Twitter and #TheView because daaaaaaaaaaaaddy's leedle princess can't defend her white supremacy any longer. pic.twitter.com/5BLB6dvgqk — Sissy is Embarrassed By Shih Tzu Say (@sissyroxx) July 21, 2021

On top of the celebratory tweets, people also couldn’t help but notice that McCain is not exactly an innocent bystander when it comes to fueling Twitter’s dark underbelly:

Meghan McCain: "Twitter’s become a noticeably more darker, uglier place" Also Meghan McCain:#TheView pic.twitter.com/GPdOwlDwkT — Tyler (@_tylerbot) July 21, 2021

In fact, just 48 hours ago, she was blasting “assholes” who report on her almost daily The View rants:

“Some of you assholes who spend your pathetic [existence] writing and distorting what I say every SINGLE day on the view really better start thinking of an exit strategy on how you’re gonna get your clicks and hits when I’m gone in 3 weeks,” McCain tweeted on Monday.

Some of you assholes who spend your pathetic existing writing and distorting what I say every SINGLE day on the view really better start thinking of an exit strategy on how you’re gonna get your clicks and hits when I’m gone in 3 weeks… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 19, 2021

We’ll all think of something, Meg.

(Via The View on Twitter)