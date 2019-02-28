Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Prison-bound ex-lawyer Michael Cohen spent the bulk of Wednesday being grilled by the House Oversight Committee, spilling his guts about the decade-plus he spent as lawyer to professional rich guy-turned-reality TV host-turned-president of the United States of America Donald J. Trump. There were a ton of break-out moments, from some Cohen saying the president thinks Donald Trump Jr. is an idiot, too, to a testy tête-à-tête between Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, in which the latter got angry that the former called him out for using a black Trump employee as a, in her words, “racist” “prop.”

There was also an accidentally hilarious bit in which Rep. Jackie Speer asked Cohen how many times Trump allegedly asked him to threaten an individual or entity on his behalf. At first Speer low-balled the figure. “100 times?” she inquired. “More,” Cohen replied. “200 times?” she asked. “More,” he again replied. “500 times?” she asked, a note of disbelief in her voice. “Probably,” he replied, perhaps unsure if the number was under 500 or over.