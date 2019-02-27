Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Trump’s one-time personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen gave his highly anticipated testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning, and as expected, he spilled all of the tea and then some. Cohen spoke about his former boss’s history of racism, hush money to Stormy Daniels, and history of lying about his finances — and that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Naturally, the subject of the infamous July 2016 Trump Tower Russia meeting came up, and while allegedly confirming what everybody already knew — that Trump, of course, was not only aware of the meeting but helped orchestrate it — he inadvertently dropped some shade on Donald Trump Jr. Namely, that the president doesn’t hold his eldest son in especially high regard.