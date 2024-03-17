Donald Trump has always portrayed himself as a wealthy, smart businessman. He even used to play one on TV and in movies. But what if it’s all been an act? What if his fortune is tiny? It certainly seems that way. A recent New York Times report claimed he was cutting back on his beloved rallies so as to save cash. But at least he has some swanky properties, right? Not so fast, says someone who knows his business intimately.

Per Newsweek, Michael Cohen — the former president’s former attorney, who’s come out aggressively against him over the years — talked about his old client’s finances on his podcast Mea Culpa, especially in the wake of his recent numerous legal woes. That includes the $83.3 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, whom he has repeatedly been found liable of defaming. Last week Trump even posted a whopping $91.6 million bond as part of his appeal.

“I think we are going to see him lose everything, he’s already lost his mind and most of his money,” Cohen said. “Millions and millions in legal fees alone. I mean his properties are all leveraged and just moments after the predator in chief put up the bond to appeal the E. Jean Carroll defamation judgment.”

So does Trump even own Mar-a-Lago? What about his flagship Trump Tower on 5th Avenue on Manhattan? Or the many other buildings with his name plastered on them? Were they not purchased with capital but through a labyrinthine series of loans? Could the Republicans’ candidate for president actually have no cash? If so, nice work as always, GOP.

(Via Newsweek)