After Donald Trump was banned from virtually every social media platform, including his beloved Twitter account, for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol building last week, critics of the president are taking the Trump erasure to the next level by demanding he be removed from Home Alone 2. In a moment of much-needed levity, social media users have come up with a few creative ideas on how to replace Trump’s scene where he tells a lost Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) how to find the lobby of the Trump Plaza.

People also had some fun with the IMDB page for Home Alone 2, which is currently crashed, after a new edit was added. Where is the lie?

While removing Trump from Home Alone 2 may seem random, the president notably flew off the handle in 2019 when he learned that a Canadian TV broadcast had edited out his scene. The cut was one of several made to the film for the sake of adding in commercials, but Trump went so far as to blame Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for personally excising the scene. Because Trudeau has nothing better to do than oversee the broadcast of random Christmas movies.

As for the chances of editing Trump out of Home Alone 2, director Chris Columbus probably wouldn’t mind. While recently celebrating the 30th anniversary of the first film, Columbus revealed that Trump “bullied” his way into the sequel by refusing to allow filming in the Plaza unless he had a cameo. The scene was going to be edited out after it was filmed to appease Trump, but according to Columbus, test audiences “cheered” when Trump showed up on-screen, and here we are.

by:
