Over the last several decades, self-avowed good businessman Donald Trump has declared bankruptcy no less than four times. But in that time he’s been able to avoid any serious legal trouble. That might end soon. As per ABC News, the investigation into the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James may still be underway, but they’ve already found plenty of damning evidence.

“Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit,” James said in a statement released Tuesday night.

There are still three people James and team need to speak with: Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump. All three have already been subpoenaed, but, predictably, they have yet to respond. Said James: “The Trumps must comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony because no one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them.”

Investigators have been reviewing whether the Trump Organization employed fraudulent or misleading valuations of their holds so as to reap a bevy of economic benefits, ranging from loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is conducting their own parallel investigation, which has already led to its chief financial officer receiving criminal charges.

The Trumps have inevitably denounced the investigation in the usual Trumpian ways. James has accused them of using “delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings.”

There is one member of the Trump family who’s cooperated with James’ investigation, which began in 2019: Eric Trump. But he wasn’t all that helpful. Over a six hour sit-down, Trump pled the fifth amendment a surely Guinness-breaking 500 times. Just another sure-fire sign that someone is definitely innocent.