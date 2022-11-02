There’s a number of hardcore MAGA heads running for office during the midterms, and they’re a pretty bonkers lot. Who’s the most out-there? Is it the ex-footballer accused by multiple women of pressuring them to get abortions? Is it the TV quack who mocks his opponent’s stroke? Or is it the former anti-Trump news anchor who pissed off Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter? Now Kari Lake, running for governor of Arizona, has enraged a couple other people she shouldn’t have pissed off, one of whom wasn’t afraid to drop a cuss word on-air.

Michael Fanone, reacting to Brian Sicknick's mom doing an anti-Kari Lake political ad: "And, you know, I also support the fact that Kari Lake's a piece of shit, so I'm glad she did that ad." pic.twitter.com/8tTN8zgp6b — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 1, 2022

Former D.C. cop Michael Fanone — who was savagely beaten and tased during the Jan. 6 riot, which led to a heart attack — went on MSNBC to discuss a new, incendiary ad from Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Brian Sicknick, the officer who died the day after he was also assaulted that fateful day. The ad targets Lake for continuing to perpetuate “The Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“Kari Lake is very dangerous for our country,” Sicknick says in the ad. “She saw what happened on Jan. 6 and continues to spread the big lie. And we’re going to have more violence because people believe whatever she says. It is very dire for our democracy, for our country with candidates like Kari Lake. My son died because of people like Kari Lake.”

Fanone was asked by MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for his thoughts on the ad. “I’ve gotten to know Mrs. Sicknick pretty well and I thought that was a powerful ad,” Fanone said. “She is out there, I think, trying to do what all of us are trying to do here, which is bring accountability for January 6.”

He then went a step further: “I also support the fact that Kari Lake’s a piece of sh*t, so I’m glad she did that ad.”

On a related note, Lake has come under fire in the last two days for making jokes about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was beaten with a hammer by a deranged Trump supporter who broke into his home.

In September, one of the Trumpers who assaulted Fanone broke down in tears as he was sentenced for his crime. As it happens, another Jan. 6 rioter also used the term “piece of sh*t” during his own sentencing, except he was referring to himself.

(Via Mediaite)