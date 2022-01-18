MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has found another whacky conspiracy theorist to add to his team.

The former Trump ally has been cut off by members of the ex-president’s inner circle, and right-wing media channels like Fox News, so, naturally, he’s looking to build his own media conglomerate. Dubbed “Frank Speech,” the web-based live-streaming platform features Lindell and co-host Brannon Howse shouting about voter fraud and vaccine mandates at all hours of the day and bills itself as a direct competitor to Newsmax, another far-right propaganda network that Lindell used to be on good terms with. And now, Lindell is taking his apparent feud with Newsmax — who stopped featuring him on their network after being hit with a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems — to the next level by hiring former Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson.

Robinson was terminated by Newsmax late last year after shooting off some bizarre tweets linking the Covid-19 vaccines to satanic tracking devices. According to her, the vaccines contained a bioluminescent enzyme called Luciferase that allowed the government to track recipients. Robinson claimed that the name of the enzyme was a reference to Satan and signaled the end times.

This is Newsmax's White House correspondent pic.twitter.com/hpmk7MXMxt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 2, 2021

Of course, none of this was true — the enzyme was only used in researching the effectiveness of the vaccines in a lab setting and is not in any current COVID-19 vaccine on the market — but it’s just the latest in the TV personality’s string of fear-mongering tactics, which might be why Lindell was so quick to scoop her up.

“We are building a great TV network and she is a great host!” Lindell told The Daily Beast.

While we doubt Lindell’s new live-streaming channel will pose any kind of real threat to Newsmax’s ratings, it’s nice to see a safe space being built for people who totally ignored science class.

