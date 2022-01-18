mike-lindell-fox-news.jpg
Mike Lindell Hired The Ex-Newsmax Host Who Notoriously Claimed That Satanic Trackers Are Inside The Covid Vaccine

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has found another whacky conspiracy theorist to add to his team.

The former Trump ally has been cut off by members of the ex-president’s inner circle, and right-wing media channels like Fox News, so, naturally, he’s looking to build his own media conglomerate. Dubbed “Frank Speech,” the web-based live-streaming platform features Lindell and co-host Brannon Howse shouting about voter fraud and vaccine mandates at all hours of the day and bills itself as a direct competitor to Newsmax, another far-right propaganda network that Lindell used to be on good terms with. And now, Lindell is taking his apparent feud with Newsmax — who stopped featuring him on their network after being hit with a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems — to the next level by hiring former Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson.

Robinson was terminated by Newsmax late last year after shooting off some bizarre tweets linking the Covid-19 vaccines to satanic tracking devices. According to her, the vaccines contained a bioluminescent enzyme called Luciferase that allowed the government to track recipients. Robinson claimed that the name of the enzyme was a reference to Satan and signaled the end times.

Of course, none of this was true — the enzyme was only used in researching the effectiveness of the vaccines in a lab setting and is not in any current COVID-19 vaccine on the market — but it’s just the latest in the TV personality’s string of fear-mongering tactics, which might be why Lindell was so quick to scoop her up.

“We are building a great TV network and she is a great host!” Lindell told The Daily Beast.

While we doubt Lindell’s new live-streaming channel will pose any kind of real threat to Newsmax’s ratings, it’s nice to see a safe space being built for people who totally ignored science class.

(Via The Daily Beast)

