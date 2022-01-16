Many of us spend whatever money we have unwisely. Then there’s Mike Lindell. For the last year-plus, he’s dropped lord knows how much on pure nonsense, which is to say the baseless belief that the 2020 election was stolen from incumbent Donald J. Trump. A recent report claimed that he’s dropping at least $1 million a month on right-wing groups, who are still fruitlessly trying to get the failed blogger back in the White House. Then there’s that billion dollar lawsuit. Now he’s allegedly run into even more money problems.

As per Newsweek, Lindell went on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, where he claimed that, on top of being banned on parts of social media due to his yen for spreading misinformation, he’s also being cancelled by two of the banks with which he does business. He alleged that Heartland Financial and Minnesota Bank and Trust were both trying to “de-bank” him. Lindell played a recording he said was from a bank official, who told the MyPillow guy that they were reluctant to be connected with someone who arouse the suspicion of the feds, especially considering his ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“[W]hat if somebody came in and said, ‘You know what, we are gonna subpoena all his account records…and then also we make the news,'” the person in the recording told Lindell, likely alluding to the House select committee investigating that fatefuld ay. “So it’s more of a reputation risk.”

Lindell then claimed they’d told him he has 30 days to shutter his accounts with them. But he refused. “I said, ‘I am not being part of this. I’m not leaving. So you’re going to have to throw me out of your bank,'” Lindell said. “Where does it end everybody? Where does it end?”

If true, it’s yet another financial blow to someone who made a fortune selling pricey pillows and who has been squandering it on such activities as a Thanksgiving marathon of bonkers conspiracy theories that no one watches. He’s even losing money due to that bizarre and untrue claim that he was dating actress Jane Krakowski. So things are not on the up-and-up for a guy who wants to imprison over 300 million people.

(Via Newsweek)