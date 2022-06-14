Mike Lindell continued his one-man self-own crusade by stopping by Steve Bannon‘s podcast and inadvertently revealing that absolutely no one of any importance wants to hear his election fraud “evidence.” While fielding questions from Bannon, the MyPillow CEO admitted that his attempts to testify in front of the January 6 hearings were rebuffed. Lindell also shared that former United States Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t even give him the time of day.

Mike Lindell says he offered to show his “evidence” to the J6 Committee but they won’t talk to him. Then asked if he showed it to Barr: “He’s actually avoided me, Steve. I tried to get stuff to him in the past, and it’s a complete block.” pic.twitter.com/QO4mcZdbMM

Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter:

BANNON: Has the committee reached out to you to go through all the voluminous material you have about the election of 3 November 2020, sir, yes or no?

LINDELL: No, they haven’t. And that’s sad, too, because I’ve offered. I’d love to come to your little committee as long as you nationally televise it there, Miss Pelosi.

BANNON: Ok, fine. Number one, so they’re too gutless to get the information you have. Has Bill Barr ever reached out to you to ask any questions, given all the high profile that you have, about anything that you’ve found regarding election fraud in the last two years, sir?

LINDELL: No, he’s actually avoided me, Steve. I mean, I’ve put out stuff, I tried to get stuff to him in the past, and it’s a complete block.