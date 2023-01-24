When it comes to true believers in Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, there hasn’t been a more dedicated solider in that fight than MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The embattled businessman claims he’s already spent over $30 million on investigations that voting machines were rigged, but all he has to show for it are multi-billion dollar lawsuits filed by the software companies behind said voting machines. However, the damage didn’t stop there.

While positioning himself for a contentious campaign to become the new head of the Republic National Convention, Lindell recently revealed that his election fraud evangelizing did not boost sales to his MyPillow brand. Instead, it did the opposite, and the company started hemorrhaging money as product was dropped by retailers like Walmart. Via CBS News:

Dominion’s lawsuit claims it’s all been good for his business and that “Lindell has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases.” Lindell says that is not true. “Now let me tell you the facts about MyPillow. When I tried to get this out to the people, MyPillow lost $100 million in retailers. We are not up 30-40% — we are down. We are down. I had to borrow money,” Lindell told WCCO.

Why it’s wild that Lindell admits he blew a $100 million hole in his MyPillow empire, nothing can beat the fact that there is actually a serious chance he could actually become the new chair of the RNC. According to Vanity Fair, the race is highly competitive, but also a “total sh*t show,” which is fertile ground for a guy like Lindell to take control. And all it cost him was roughly $130 million and the complete destruction of his once lucrative pillow brand.

(Via CBS News)