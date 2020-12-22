Mike Pence has mostly kept quiet since Joe Biden’s win nearly two months back, clearly attempting to distance himself from his imploding former running mate while trying not to earn his ire. (The latter, some claim, hasn’t entirely worked.) But if he’s not quite a Trumpist, he’s still a Republican — a member of a party that tends to stick up for the rich while demonizing the poor. Sometimes Republican lawmakers say the quiet part loud. That’s what Pence did on Tuesday, when he tried to tarnish Democrats but only wound up making their policies seem humane.

Vice President Mike Pence: "[Democrats] want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable." pic.twitter.com/LXB8pvKSR8 — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2020

The outgoing vice president was speaking at a rally in Florida for Turing Point USA, the campus conservative organization run by twentysomething — and recent object of derision for Geraldo Rivera — Charlie Kirk. During Pence’s speech, he tried to tear down Democrats, saying they “want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable.”

But to many, it wasn’t the sick burn Pence seemed to think. In fact, many found themselves agreeing with him, perhaps for the very first time.

If anything, some thought, Pence didn’t go far enough.

Some pointed out that many Democrats, sadly, do not believe in helping the poor more than the rich.

Some pointed out the obvious: that thinking that privileging the rich over the poor was bad is, to put it mildly, weird.

how dare those poor people want to be….. comfortable — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 22, 2020

I can see why this would upset him. It runs directly contrary to the Republican goal of making rich people richer and poor people more uncomfortable. https://t.co/2ljiftlHD7 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 22, 2020

Good on Mike Pence for saying it out loud. It’s rare to hear Republicans state their “FUCK THE POOR” ideology so clearly. https://t.co/3ZGosh2zfW — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 22, 2020

And Scrooge-ian.

“Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?” https://t.co/ceRue7dqbM — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 22, 2020

And, perhaps most importantly, completely against the tenets of Pence’s faith, which he professes to hold dear.

Wait, he's describing Jesus. — JRehling (@JRehling) December 22, 2020

This sounds like the sort of thing you’d read in the Bible. https://t.co/WbwaHRduBD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 22, 2020

As did Jesus https://t.co/SrmP2tS1YN — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 22, 2020

Proverbs 14:31

Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him. https://t.co/c9W6Lp0PPE — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 22, 2020

Ummmm isn’t that the basis of Christianity … which he apparently espouses ???? What a miserable soulless ghoul. I hope he chokes on all that money he’s accrued rubbing elbows with all those corrupt assh*les. https://t.co/GAtWQOGFp9 — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) December 22, 2020

it’s almost like I’ve heard of someone else who felt that way https://t.co/NzaPdLdnvv pic.twitter.com/lUMgVi2tgP — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) December 22, 2020

In other news, Pence may not be going full Giuliani in trying to overturn the election, but he is suggesting that maybe there’s a chance.

Mike Pence, speaking before a packed audience during a pandemic at the Turning Point conference, is still pretending Trump could serve another term (I apologize for the audio/video sync issue) pic.twitter.com/7pRdLVo8bM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

But the reality is the sitting vice president will soon, like too much of the country under his watch, be out of a job.