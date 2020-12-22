Despite all evidence confirming that Joe Biden won the presidential election and COVID cases surging all over the nation, Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unhinged in his efforts to stave off reality and taking it out on everyone around around him. According to a new report from Axios, Trump is reportedly lashing out at “anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election.” That list now includes Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose loyalty to Trump has been waning. “If you’re not in the ‘use the Department of Homeland Security or the military to impound voting machines’ camp, the president considers you weak and beneath contempt,” a source tells Axios.

Trump is particularly irked at that vice president, thanks to a new Lincoln Project ad that claims Pence is “backing away” from Trump. The ad reportedly rattled Trump who has expressed to others that if Pence does his constitutional duty and validates the election results on January 6, it would be the “ultimate betrayal.”

You can see the Lincoln Project ad below:

As for McConnell, Trump has started privately attacking the majority leader for “being the first one off the ship” by acknowledging that Biden won the election. According to Axios, Trump sent out a bizarre PowerPoint presentation where the president takes credit for McConnell’s re-election. The slideshow serves as a threat to others who don’t back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, which now includes entertaining General Mike Flynn’s suggestion to deploy the military on American soil and “rerun the election.” In other words, a coup.

Trump is also considering appointing Sidney “The Kraken” Powell as special counsel to investigate the election, despite the fact that Trump had her removed from his legal team in late November for spouting conspiracy theories that were too crazy even for him.

(Via Axios)