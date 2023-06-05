Mike Pence Biker
Mike Pence Has Officially Thrown His Hat In The Presidential Ring, And People Are Having A Field Day With His ‘Long-Shot’ Bid

Mike Pence is running for president. Yes, it’s the former VP who is best remembered for the fly that landed on his head while debating Kamala Harris. He’s also known for his religiously conservative views, and those include a staunch opposition to abortion rights. However, the MAGA crowd cannot stomach him after he declined to overthrow democracy on January 6, so let’s just say that Pence probably doesn’t have too many takers from any party. It’s no wonder that the New York Times reported this filed-paperwork news as a “long-shot campaign,” which nicely sums up the situation.

Still, Pence is in it, although not to win it. He even attempted to warm up the crowd over the weekend ^^ while riding a Harley Davidson at Iowa’s Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride. It was the worst Sons Of Anarchy spinoff ever. Pence will go up against Bobblehead DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and more. Oh, and Chris Christie will probably hop in as well, and don’t forget that one guy, #45. Trump has refused to debate any primary candidates, so get ready for friction on that front.

CNN reveals that Pence will “formally announce his candidacy” on Wednesday in Iowa at an event that will happen before the cable news network’s presidential town hall. And then… let the good times roll?

Or at least, let the jokes roll now. Pence has little to no chance at gaining any traction in the primary, and people have plenty of thoughts about this impending mess. Jordan Klepper leads the reactions with a zinger.

