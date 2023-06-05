Mike Pence is running for president. Yes, it’s the former VP who is best remembered for the fly that landed on his head while debating Kamala Harris. He’s also known for his religiously conservative views, and those include a staunch opposition to abortion rights. However, the MAGA crowd cannot stomach him after he declined to overthrow democracy on January 6, so let’s just say that Pence probably doesn’t have too many takers from any party. It’s no wonder that the New York Times reported this filed-paperwork news as a “long-shot campaign,” which nicely sums up the situation.

Still, Pence is in it, although not to win it. He even attempted to warm up the crowd over the weekend ^^ while riding a Harley Davidson at Iowa’s Joni Ernst’s Roast and Ride. It was the worst Sons Of Anarchy spinoff ever. Pence will go up against Bobblehead DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, and more. Oh, and Chris Christie will probably hop in as well, and don’t forget that one guy, #45. Trump has refused to debate any primary candidates, so get ready for friction on that front.

CNN reveals that Pence will “formally announce his candidacy” on Wednesday in Iowa at an event that will happen before the cable news network’s presidential town hall. And then… let the good times roll?

Or at least, let the jokes roll now. Pence has little to no chance at gaining any traction in the primary, and people have plenty of thoughts about this impending mess. Jordan Klepper leads the reactions with a zinger.

Mike Pence will get as close to being president as his wife let’s him get to other women. — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) June 5, 2023

Breaking: 🚨 Mike Pence officially has as much of a chance at winning the Republican nomination as Mr. Potato Head does 🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 5, 2023

What exactly is Mike Pence gonna run on, how great an economy we had under Trump pic.twitter.com/KvQZFwDV2R — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) June 5, 2023

Mike Pence running for US President is like me running for US President. Neither of us have any chance but it will be fun to laugh at. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) June 5, 2023

Mike Pence's presidential campaign announcement pic.twitter.com/ECCfQAoz2m — The Betches Sup (@Betches_Sup) June 5, 2023

I think it's entirely possible that I could get more Republicans to vote for me at this point than Mike Pence could. https://t.co/iBfn4jyX8b — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 5, 2023

Mike Pence has officially announced that he is running for president. Here are my thoughts…… — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 5, 2023

Mike Pence is about to find out how unpopular Mike Pence is within the Republican Party base. https://t.co/rScsBMVCTi — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 5, 2023

Mike Pence is so pathetic … he will now try and get the votes of the people who chanted “hang Mike Pence” on January 6th. https://t.co/Lb7rdURv6I — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) June 5, 2023

