The 2020 Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris wasn’t quite as full of crosstalk as last week’s Trump-Biden non-meeting of the minds, but there were plenty of interruptions. And things got gross, starting with Pence’s grody eye and continuing with an unwanted visitor: an enormous fly. It didn’t help matters that Pence’s stark white hair (and obvious love of hairspray) made the perfect environment for this sucker to stand out for a global audience. And it felt like forever.

A fly lands on Vice President Pence during #VPDebate. pic.twitter.com/i0O2K6N9Yy — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

Here’s a close-up because this fly demanded to be seen in all its glory.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

For two minutes, this fly simply hung out. It wouldn’t move. It appeared to be stuck. Was it enjoying itself? No one knows. People went absolutely nuts.

Stephen King noted it as a harbinger. Padma Lakshmi was aghast at how long the fly stayed put (and that was only after one minute). And MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough swiftly tweeted, “The fly is the October Surprise. ~ @JonLemire.”

“The fly is the October Surprise.”

~@JonLemire — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 8, 2020

The fly knows. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Just a full minute of a fly on Pence's head: pic.twitter.com/PjmoXDHdgV — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 8, 2020

The Atlantic writer Clint Smith declared the fly to be “the hero we all needed.” For 2020, that works.

Shout out to that fly. The hero we all needed. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) October 8, 2020

The fly soon acquired its own Twitter account (because of course), which declared that Mike Pence is the real “Lord of the Flies.”

All hail Lord of the Flies!! pic.twitter.com/Ssl5aJmkcB — FlyOnMikePence (@FlyOnMikePence3) October 8, 2020

Everyone went bonkers and would not stop. Merriam Webster chimed in, David Cronenberg got shoutouts (as did Jeff Goldblum), and comedian Subhah Agarwal called the fly “Pence’s only black friend.”