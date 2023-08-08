With Donald Trump now facing federal charges for his plot to overturn the 2020 election, which ultimately led to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, former Vice President Mike Pence has suddenly shown a surprising willingness to attack his old boss.

Prior to Trump’s third indictment, Pence had been reluctant to criticize Trump’s election fraud shenanigans or even the MAGA riot that breached the Capitol while chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” His demeanor has since changed, and according to Bill O’Reilly, the former vice president could be the nail in Trump’s coffin when it comes to the latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith.

“So there’s only one guy that can convict Donald Trump, and that’s Mike Pence,” O’Reilly told WABC via Raw Story. “And if Pence goes into the courtroom and says, Donald Trump knew the election was not a fraud, but he said it anyway, and I can prove it. And here’s the proof. Donald Trump goes down.”

As O’Reilly noted, Pence’s testimony could be easily supported by Mark Meadows, who is widely believed to have already cooperated with the Department of Justice’s investigation into the January 6 attack.

“Somebody like Mark Meadows would say, yeah, I was in the same conversation and Trump said X, Y, and Z, the jury in the trial, whatever gets there, that would be really damning,” O’Reilly said. “Pence himself is an honest man. [Trump’s] in over his head now.”

