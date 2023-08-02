Mike Pence is still running for president. Maybe? Yes, he is, and there’s no telling who will actually vote for him. The left, even if Biden wasn’t in the picture, would never cross party lines for a staunchly religiously conservative views that suggest he wants to dismantle abortion rights even more than the Trump-laden Supreme Court recently did.

Additionally, a huge chunk of the GOP isn’t crazy about Pence. Since he refused to help Donald Trump overturn democracy, he’s been booed during an NRA convention, which is not even one bit as bad as the January 6 rioters wanting to hang him. He doesn’t even have The Fly on his side anymore, and yes, this conversation is going off the rails fast.

Pence, who recently did his best Sons Of Anarchy impression, spoke at a campaign event after Trump’s third indictment to declare, “[A]nyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.”

Pence: Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear. pic.twitter.com/XhapAuEsD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2023

Granted, he didn’t utter these words with any fire, but I’m not sure there’s any smoke to be found within Pence’s being. He is akin to a soggy blanket tasked with smothering a fire, although he did promise to say more once he fully reviewed the indictment documents.

In a followup, however, Pence seemed to place a lot of blame on Trump being “surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers,” so perhaps he thought better of actually growing a half-backbone. What will Mother say about this? What matters more is that people are asking why this tiny pushback took so long.

Things he should have said on January 6th, 2021 if he had a spine. 🙄 — Emily Thies🟧 (@ejthies15) August 2, 2023

Mike Pence at age 64, finally grew his first pube. — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) August 2, 2023

"And where were you for the *checks notes*, previous 4 years?" "Asleep." pic.twitter.com/S78cIWDGRJ — BMovieMAD (@KatanaMulletMan) August 2, 2023

Imagine waiting until the third indictment to speak in a very gentle critical manner about the guy who almost had you killed. — Dana Miskova (@TraktorofLA) August 2, 2023

And where were you? Standing by him. — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) August 2, 2023

You can tell, in his own vanilla way, that this has been eating at him to say publicly, and he was waiting for the right time to do it. He enabled Trump and was a limp noodle for too long, but another voice against Trump’s actions — who was as close as it gets — is a positive. — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) August 2, 2023

Damn. 'Mother' has really let him loose. Wild. — Ramayan Original-'Ya Tut' to fight the info war (@OriginalRamayan) August 2, 2023