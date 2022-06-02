Over the past 10 days, we’ve been deluged with one dumb idea after the other about the “reason” a teenager in Uvalde, Texas bought himself two AR-15 semi-automatic rifles and proceeded to kill 21 innocent people. Laura Ingraham says it’s weed. Tucker Carlson votes for COVID lockdowns. Don Jr. went with “crazy teachers,” which few people saw coming. While Ted Cruz is insisting that doors—yes, doors—are the real problem. (For the record: 2 Chainz thinks Cruz’s argument is “dumb as f**k.”) But now Missouri congressman Billy Long has entered the chat.

As Mediaite reports, the one-time auctioneer who has been representing Missouri’s 7th district since 2011 may have just won the award for Most Unhinged Excuse for Gun Violence That Isn’t Guns. On Wednesday, while being interviewed on 93.9 The Eagle in Columbia, Missouri, the topic turned to last week’s school shooting in Texas. While Long at first lamented the fact that people are “trying to blame inanimate objects for all of these tragedies,” the conversation went sideways from there. As Long explained:

“When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Missouri. So something has happened to our society, and I go back to abortion—when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”

Ummmm….

Errrrr….

Ahhhh….

Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence on abortion: "Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers' wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks." pic.twitter.com/RHAjakjHiG — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 1, 2022

Needless to say, people had some thoughts:

it’s always the mfs that look & sound like a character from monsters inc https://t.co/vIONAx14yk — andrea (@yumdreaa) June 2, 2022

This is why I had to start taking blood pressure medicine. https://t.co/jAkNttK5yb — Pebs RN ♍️👩‍⚕️ (@RubyWaves_) June 2, 2022

"are we still blaming all the mass shootings committed by young men on women?"

.

.

[ checks twitter ]

.

.

"yep" https://t.co/PVDUYtCfdp — Boosted for Truth (@Bobblespeak) June 2, 2022

Roe v. Wade was in 1973.

In 1970, 499 murders were reported in Missouri. In 1975, there were 505. @USRepLong is a damn liar like the rest of the @GOP. #EndGunViolenceNow https://t.co/SYiVzsg3Az — MacDoogal (@mac_5535) June 2, 2022

(Via Mediaite)