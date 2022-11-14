Let’s put it this way: Mo Brooks and Donald Trump used to be so close that Brooks’ name has been mentioned countless times in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. However, Brooks realized he didn’t want to go down with that particular ship and soon began cooperating with the House select committee, which put him at odds with Trump. In retaliation, the former president blasted Brooks as “woke” and pulled his endorsement for a Senate primary race, which Brooks then lost.

However, now Trump is on the ropes following the midterm elections, and Brooks is relishing a chance to twist the knife. In a new interview, the Alabama congressman blasts the former president and urged his fellow Republicans to get behind Ron DeSantis as the future of the party. Via AL.com:

“It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans to have Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024,” Brooks said in an interview with AL.com. “Donald Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents and Republicans. Even a candidate who campaigns from his basement can beat him.”

After the whole Trump debacle, Brooks is retiring from politics to spend time with his grandchildren. But on his way out the door, Brooks is doing his best to distance himself from the events leading up to January 6.

“I did not fight for Donald Trump after the 2020 election,” Brooks told AL.com. “I fought for election integrity. Donald Trump just happened to be the beneficiary of it.”

(Via AL.com)