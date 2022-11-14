Donald Trump has been reeling in the aftermath of the midterm elections. Despite polling suggesting Republicans would dominate their opponents and take the House in an overwhelming victory, a “red wave” has failed to emerge. (At best, the GOP will take the House with a seat one majority.)

In true Trump fashion, the former president has reportedly been lashing out at everyone, including his wife, Melania, who he reportedly blames for encouraging him to back Dr. Oz. Naturally, that revelation sparked Trump to lash out even more as he employed his typical cry of “Fake News” in response to reports that he’s angry at Melania.

However, former White House communications director Stephanie Grisham, who worked closely with the First Lady, is not buying Trump’s denial. Here’s what Grisham told MSNBC on Sunday. Via Raw Story:

So, you know, I’m sure that Sean Hannity probably really wanted Oz, and I’m sure Melania probably said, you know, listen to Sean, you never go wrong when you listen to Sean. And it did not surprise me that he’s privately angry with her. But, you know, she does not care, I can tell you that right now. She does not get really involved. She knows who she is, and she does not really care, other than the bad headlines about her.

As for the topic of whether the Republican is truly rejecting Trump after MAGA candidate Kari Lake added another loss to the pile over the weekend, Grisham isn’t getting her hopes up. She’s repeatedly seen the GOP says it’s done with Trump, but then “they come crawling back.”

(Via Raw Story)