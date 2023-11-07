Joe Jonas is apparently a huge Nathan Fielder fan. So when the pop singer recently spotted the The Curse star at a restaurant, Jonas made a friendly gesture and the response he got back was pure Nathan Fielder.

Jonas recalled the encounter in an Instagram video posted over the weekend, and he made sure to include photographic proof of the exchange.

“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A.,” Jonas said via Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to send him a drink, so I asked the waiter if we could send something over, and they said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder.”

Later, Jonas received a “thank you” from Fielder in the form of a bowl of mayonnaise. Jonas shared a picture of the “gift” to cap off the video, which you can see below:

Awkwardness is the key to Fielder’s comedy, so the mayonnaise exchange completely tracks. The comedian is terrible at human interactions, and he also has had some terrible moments dealing with high-profile fans. According to a 2022 New York Times article, Elon Musk was reportedly obsessed with trying to make Fielder laugh. The Rehearsal star did not break.

“Mr. Musk — a huge fan — invited Mr. Fielder to lunch at SpaceX in 2016,” the NYT reported. “For years afterward, the famous businessman invited the famous fake businessman to his parties and would strain to make the deadpan Canadian laugh.”

