Could Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner be walking back their plans to divorce? According to Page Six, this is a possibility. Since news broke of their filing in September, the couple has swung into overdrive to move the process along as quickly as possible. The last major update on their timeline occurred back on October 10, after the pair finalized their custody agreement for their two young daughters.

However, Page Six has alleged that Jonas has filed to dismiss the petition for dissolution, more simply known as divorce. The reasoning was allegedly their agreement to settle matters privately. It is unclear if Turner has an active case in her home in the UK. As such, even with this report, it’s difficult to say if there’s any validity to this particular claim.

Should one visit Turner’s official Instagram page, her formal statement about their divorce is the first post on display. The note reads, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but, truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for us and our children.”