Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone‘s new Showtime series, The Curse, arrives this week. Much like The Rehearsal, the series is baffling critics who are having decidedly mixed reactions to the 10-episode series from Fielder and the Safdie Brothers.

The fictional tale centers on a couple who are pushing a home improvement series that basically gentrifies a New Mexico community even though they are adamant that their intentions are pure. Like all things Fielder, The Curse is loaded with awkward, uncomfortable moments whose mileage will definitely vary depending on your threshold for cringe comedy.

Here’s what the critics who enjoyed The Critic are saying:

Ben Travers, IndieWire:

Told over 10 hourlong episodes, “The Curse” puts Fielder’s trademark cringe comedy to magnificent use while evolving his reality-adjacent filmmaking style. The series is painful to watch. Asher, Whitney, and Dougie are embarrassed and embarrassing in equal measure. They’re desperate to be seen as “good” white people, even as they actively gentrify a town defined by its Hispanic and Native American citizens, and their willful ignorance is the source of endless gasps, groans, and guffaws. Some scenes, like when Asher takes advantage of his friendship with a former colleague, could fit seamlessly into episodes of “Nathan for You” or “The Rehearsal.” The comedy and tension stems from how far Asher is willing to go to get what he wants — and how awkward he becomes during the requisite social interactions.

Brianna Zigler, Paste:

It’s a disservice to The Curse to go into it thinking it’s just another funny Nathan Fielder venture, but it’s also unfair to go into it, like I basically did, anticipating Nathan Fielder’s Big Serious Adult Dramatic A24 Show. Once I exchanged the grand Alice Tully theater for my bed and 24-inch Roku television, my initial expectations and feelings on the show changed quite drastically. I found that the agonizing cringe and progressively disquieting nature of the series was really meant to be felt in full force alone in the safety of one’s home. When you’re at your most vulnerable, something about The Curse silently sneaks up on you; like the perniciousness of societal decay under the guise of progress.

Belen Edwards, Mashable:

In a departure from shows like Nathan for Youand The Rehearsal, Fielder is not playing a version of himself but rather an entirely new character. Still, you’ll recognize elements of his prior performances in Asher’s awkward deadpan. He’s a total punching bag for the show, with Flipanthropy focus groups wondering why Whitney would even marry him. That disbelief makes it all the funnier — and uncomfortable, naturally — when Asher inevitably loses his cool. Prepare yourself for some angry, desperate rants from Fielder that will leave you speechless, and some especially inspired physical comedy in later episodes.

Ross Bonaime, Collider: