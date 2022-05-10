paris hilton
Paris Hilton And Senator Chuck Grassley Posed Together At The White House, And The ‘That’s Hot’ Jokes Are Rolling In

We have come a long way from the 2000s. Britney Spears is finally free. Lindsay Lohan is mounting a comeback via Netflix. And Paris Hilton? She’s meeting with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley to help push some much-needed reforms for residential care facilities. No, we’re being serious.

The former reality TV star was snapped with Grassley on Capitol Hill where the two apparently discussed ways to stop child abuse in these types of establishments. It’s a cause that Hilton has been advocating for after she shared her own experience with abuse at one of these homes. Hilton previously testified before the Utah legislature, detailing horrific physical and verbal abuse both she and her fellow teens suffered through during their stay at a youth-treatment home called Provo Canyon School. During the year Hilton spent there, she claimed to have been drugged against her will, kidnapped, strip-searched, and locked in her room for long periods of time as part of a “rehabilitation plan” meant to discipline troubled teenagers. Now it seems she’s lobbying Congress to put stricter laws in place that prohibit the kind of abuse she experienced, which sounds like an incredibly important initiative.

We wish her all the best. Truly.

But look, it’s 2022 and we deserve some nice things so we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out Twitter’s hilarious reaction to the news that the woman who coined the phrase, “That’s hot,” is now helping make laws for the land.

