In a huge sign that Lindsay Lohan is taking her latest comeback seriously, Netflix has signed the actress to a new two-picture deal after recently working with her on the upcoming holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. The deal follows a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness featuring the Mean Girls star, who spent the better part of a decade struggling to rejuvenate her acting career after becoming known for her wild partying and tabloid drama. However, Netflix seems to be impressed with Lohan’s latest turnaround, and they’re locking her down for two more original films.

Via Deadline:

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Netflix’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Again, this Netflix deal is huge news for Lohan whose acting chops made her a blockbuster favorite in the early 2000s. But perhaps the biggest news it the latest revelation that we’ve all been saying her last name wrong. In a recent TikTok video, Lohan pronounced her last name as “Low-en” instead of “Lo-HAN,” which is pretty much how everyone has been pronouncing it since she first wowed audiences in The Parent Trap. If you somehow missed the explosive news, it’s perfectly normal to wonder what is even real anymore. That’s a completely understandable response.

